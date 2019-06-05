Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters Delilah and Amelia attend the Race to Erase MS gala on May 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Amelia Hamlin (L), pictured with Delilah Hamlin, spoke out after "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" showed her struggle with an eating disorder. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin is looking back on her battle with anorexia.

The 17-year-old model spoke out in a series of posts Tuesday on Instagram Stories after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed her struggle with the eating disorder.

Tuesday's episode showed Amelia, Rinna's younger daughter with husband Harry Hamlin, refuse to eat during a family dinner, despite her parents' urging. She also refused to help clean up and flipped off Hamlin while his back was turned.

"PSA!!!! Lollll tonight on the housewives you will see how my eating disorder affected myself and my family. There is a scene where I am EXTREMELY rude to my dad and the food that he wants me to eat," Amelia wrote.

"During that time, one year ago - I was not in a good place at all. I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not. Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food," she explained. "The person displayed in tonight's episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me."

Amelia said it's "so hard" to relive "one of the hardest times" of her life and see how her eating disorder affected her behavior. She told fans she's now "100% recovered."

"I was so blind to how trapped I was, and how different I acted. It's not easy having to relive these moments but I'm just hoping this experience will make me stronger and appreciate how amazing it feels to be 100% RECOVERED AND HAPPY!!!!!" the model wrote.

"Also!!!! Hamburgers are a weekly occurrence in my diet now -- Incase anyone was wondering lol," she added.

Rinna said during the episode she worried Amelia would struggle with anorexia forever. She also voiced concern she was to blame for her daughter's eating disorder.

"I don't want to see her suffer. You want to fix it," the star said. "You want to make it go away. You want to erase it. You know, you just want to take your child out of pain."

"You can't help but blame yourself," she added. "Maybe we did something. I don't know. I just know that it's really, really hard to watch Amelia be in pain."

Rinna and Hamlin are parents to Amelia and 20-year-old daughter Delilah. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in its ninth season on Bravo and co-stars Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards.