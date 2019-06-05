Hugh Laurie to be honored at Edinburgh TV Festival

Hugh Laurie will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Edinburgh International Television Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Hugh Laurie is set to be honored at the Edinburgh International Television Festival with the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Laurie, best known for his lead role in medical drama House which ran from 2004 to 2012, will be receiving the award on Aug. 22.

The Edinburgh International Television Festival will be taking place from Aug. 21-23. The festival will also be hosting a retrospective "In Conversation With" segment featuring Laurie.

Laurie, in addition to House, has starred on BBC's Blackadder with Stephen Fry and currently appears on BBC's The Night Manager. He also recently appeared in the Hulu limited series Catch 22.

"I'd have been excited to receive an award just for sticking around -- but this is overwhelming," Laurie said in a statement.

Michael Palin, Beryl Vertue, Russell T Davies and Sally Wainwright were previously honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award.