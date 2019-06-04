WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar sends Seth Rollins to the hospital

June 4 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Seth Rollins was viciously assaulted by Brock Lesnar on Raw, resulting in the champion needing to be taken away in an ambulance.

Lesnar's attack on Monday happened after Rollins confronted Baron Corbin in the ring before their title match on Friday at Super Showdown. Lesnar interrupted their stand off which allowed Corbin to nail Rollins with an End of Days while he was distracted.

Lesnar came to the ring accompanied by his advocate Paul Heyman and a referee, teasing that he was ready to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase to earn a championship match right then and there. The Beast, however, decided to just punish Rollins instead by kicking him below the belt and smashing a chair across his back.

Lesnar's assault also included taking Rollins to Suplex City and delivering an F-5 to the high-flyer outside the ring. Heyman pleaded with his client to cash in the briefcase but Lesnar refused, stating that he would do it on Friday.

Rollins, backstage, was filmed being transported on a stretcher into an ambulance by paramedics and WWE officials.

The Beast Slayer was joined by his girlfriend, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who stayed by his side as the ambulance left the arena. It remains unknown if Rollins will still be able to defend his Universal Championship against Corbin at Super Showdown.

Also on Raw, The Undertaker returned to deliver a warning to his Super Showdown opponent, fellow professional wrestling legend Goldberg.

"I will open the gates of hell and unleash an inhumane level of brutality for which you have never felt," The Phenom said.

Other moments from Raw included Drew McIntyre & The Revival defeating Roman Reigns and his cousins The Usos; The Lucha House Party brawling with Lars Sullivan; Charlotte Flair defeating Lacey Evans by disqualification after Lynch interfered and attacked Evans; Rey Mysterio being forced to relinquish the United States Championship to Samoa Joe; Braun Strowman defeating Bobby Lashley in an arm wrestling match; Nikki Cross defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce; Bray Wyatt promoting the virtues of exercising on a new episode of Firefly Fun House; Ricochet defeating Cesaro; and Triple H confronting his Super Showdown opponent Randy Orton.

Reigns and The Usos lost the match after Shane McMahon interfered and helped distract Reigns, which allowed McIntyre to take him out with a Claymore Kick outside the ring. McIntyre then hit Jey Uso inside the ring with a Claymore Kick for the three count.

McIntyre, McMahon and The Revival brutalized Reigns after the match. Reigns will be taking on McMahon at Super Showdown.