'Teen Mom 2': Jade Cline to replace Jenelle Evans

June 4 (UPI) -- Jade Cline will replace Jenelle Evans in the next season of Teen Mom 2.

MTV confirmed the news during part three of the show's Season 9 reunion, which aired Monday. Cline, 21, is parent to 20-month-old daughter Kloie with ex-boyfriend Sean Austin.

Cline previously starred on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. She joins Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska and Brianna DeJesus on Teen Mom 2, and sat down with Lowry and Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra at the end of the reunion to record Lowry's Coffee Convos podcast.

"I'm happy to be here. I'm excited. I'm nervous. I had a little mini panic attack before I came," Cline said.

Cline said she was surprised when MTV producers approached her about Teen Mom 2. The series will explore her parents' struggle with addiction and their incarceration.

"If I didn't go through all of this [expletive] growing up, all of this pain and misery as a child, hurting over addiction and all this stuff I went through -- it wouldn't have made me who I am today," Cline said.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May after her husband, David Eason, reportedly shot and killed their family dog. MTV said it has "no plans" to cover Evans' story in the new season.