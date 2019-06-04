June 4 (UPI) -- Stranger Things highlights Eleven and a new monster in a poster for its upcoming season.

Netflix released the image Tuesday on Twitter ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere July 4.

The poster depicts Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) using her powers. The background features a sign for the Starcourt Mall and exploding fireworks, a nod to the season's summer setting and Fourth of July release.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Jim (David Harbour) and other characters are also shown. In addition, the poster features a new monster with multiple legs, spikes and teeth.

"One summer can change everything," the tagline reads.

Season 3 begins in the summer of 1985. Netflix previously released a trailer for the new season showing the new Starcourt Mall, the new monster and a mysterious gunman.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, who executive produce the series with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.