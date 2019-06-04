Netflix renews 'Dead to Me' for a second season

Linda Cardellini attending the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" on April 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its dark comedy series Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, for a second season.

The streaming service made the announcement Monday on Twitter alongside a photo of Applegate and Cardellini posing together.

Dead to Me, which premiered in May, follows Applegate as Jen, a widow who develops a close friendship with fellow widow Judy (Cardellini) who has a surprising secret.

The series is created by Liz Feldman who also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Applegate, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. James Marsden, Ed Asner and Brandon Scott also star.

Applegate and Cardellini will be returning for the second season alongside Feldman as showrunner.