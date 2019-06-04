June 4 (UPI) -- Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif is engaged to be married.

The 56-year-old television personality and plastic surgeon announced in an Instagram post Monday he proposed to girlfriend Brittany Pattakos.

Nassif shared a video of himself popping the question during a boat ride Saturday. He got down on one knee after Pattakos saw a sign hanging from an overpass reading "Brittany, will you marry me?"

"This weekend I found out I get to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate... 6.1.19 #SheSaidYes," the star captioned the post.

Heather Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County alum and wife of Nassif's Botched co-star Terry Dubrow, was among those to congratulate Nassif in the comments.

"So happy for you!" she wrote.

Pattakos confirmed the news Monday with a photo on her own account.

"Best day of my life! I get to marry my best friend!!" she captioned the post.

Nassif confirmed his relationship with Pattakos in an interview with E! News in May 2018. He was previously married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof, with whom he shares three sons, Gavin, Colin and Christian.