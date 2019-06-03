Tiffani Thiessen (L), pictured with husband Brady Smith and their children, discussed the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot while attending the Los Angeles premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alumna Tiffani Thiessen won't appear in the show's upcoming reboot.

The 45-year-old actress said in an interview Sunday with Entertainment Tonight she is too busy for the new Fox series BH90210.

Thiessen played Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210, which had a 10-season run on Fox from 1990 to 2000. She presently stars as Lori Mendoza on the Netflix series Alexa & Katie.

"I'm actually shooting Season 3 of Alexa and Katie right now. So I am working at the moment and busy," Thiessen said. "I'm literally in the middle of my season, and I go till September.

"My shoot schedule sadly won't allow [me to be a part of it], but I wish them well," she added. "I'm sure it's going to be great."

Thiessen's former co-stars Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will return in BH90210.

"I don't know too much about it but I know people are going to be excited," Thiessen said.

Thiessen spoke to ET at the Los Angeles premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2. She attended the event with her husband, actor Brady Smith, and their children, 8-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Holt.

"A fun-filled and packed weekend with the family it was," Thiessen wrote Sunday on Instagram. "#weekend #familytime #makingmemories."

BH90210 premieres Aug. 7 and released a promo and cast photo in May. Vanessa Lachey announced in a tweet Friday she will play Brandon Walsh's (Priestley) wife on the new series.