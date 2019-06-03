'Magic: The Gathering' series in the works at Netflix

Joe Russo (L) and Anthony Russo will executive produce an animated series based on "Magic: The Gathering." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Magic: The Gathering will be adapted as a new Netflix series.

The streaming service is teaming with Joe and Anthony Russo, Wizards of the Coast, and Hasbro's Allspark Animation on an animated series based on the tabletop trading card game, Variety confirmed Monday.

The Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame and three other Marvel movies, will executive produce the show. The pair will help create a new storyline and expand on the history of the planeswalkers, the heroes and villains of Magic.

"We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has ben around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us," the Russos said.

Henry Gilroy and Jose Molina will write and co-executive produce the new series, with Yoriaki Mochizuki as supervising director and co-executive producer. Bardel Entertainment will handle animation.

The number of episodes and episode lengths have yet to be determined, The Hollywood Reporter said. Netflix, Wizards of the Coast and the creative team plan to let the storytelling drive the decisions.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Joe and Anthony Russo to bring Magic: The Gathering's rich and diverse cast of characters and worlds to Netflix in a way that will delight our many fans and those new to the franchise," Wizards of the Coast president Chris Cocks said.

Magic: The Gathering was created by Richard Garfield and debuted in 1993. The game has been published in 11 languages in over 70 countries, and inspired a digital game, esports league, comic book series and a novel.