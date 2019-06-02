Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli to co-star in 'The Old Guard'

June 2 (UPI) -- The Danish Girl actor Matthias Schoenaerts and Trust alum Luca Marinelli have signed on to co-star in the Netflix movie, The Old Guard.
They join a cast that includes the previously announced Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne.
Gina Prince-Bythewood -- whose credits include Love & Basketball and Beyond The Lights -- is directing the film adaptation of The Old Guard graphic novels of author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.
Prince-Bythewood and Rucka wrote the screenplay about a group of immortal mercenaries.