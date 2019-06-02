Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli to co-star in 'The Old Guard'

Actress Charlize Theron arrives for the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2019 in Las Vegas on April 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Luca Marinelli arrives on the red carpet for the film "Before Midnight" during the 63rd Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin on February 11, 2013. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actor Matthias Schoenaerts is set to co-star in Netflix's "The Old Guard" movie. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- The Danish Girl actor Matthias Schoenaerts and Trust alum Luca Marinelli have signed on to co-star in the Netflix movie, The Old Guard.

They join a cast that includes the previously announced Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne.

Gina Prince-Bythewood -- whose credits include Love & Basketball and Beyond The Lights -- is directing the film adaptation of The Old Guard graphic novels of author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

Prince-Bythewood and Rucka wrote the screenplay about a group of immortal mercenaries.