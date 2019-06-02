Disney XD renews 'Marvel's Spider-Man' for Season 3

"Marvel's Spider-Man" has been renewed for a third season. Image courtesy of Disney XD

June 2 (UPI) -- Disney XD has renewed its animated superhero series Marvel's Spider-Man for a third season.

Titled Spider-Man: Maximum Venom, Season 3 is expected to debut on the cable network in spring 2020.

"We are excited to have Spider-Man and Venom leading this brand-new chapter. These two characters are fan favorites and the Marvel Animation team has delivered a smart, action-packed season for a new generation. We're grateful for the opportunity to further expand the world of Marvel's Spider-Man with Venom and continue fresh, heroic storytelling with this third season order," Marc Buhaj, senior vice president of programming and general manager of Disney XD, said in a press release.

The series' vocal cast includes Robbie Daymond as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Scott Menville as Doctor Octopus, Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, Patton Oswalt as Uncle Ben, Melanie Minichino as Anya Corazon, Laura Bailey as Gwen Stacy and Max Mittelman as Harry Osborn.

The network did not say who will voice the role of Venom.