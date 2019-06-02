British version of 'The Masked Singer' is in the works

Rapper T-Pain was crowned the winner of the U.S. version of "The Masked Singer" in March. A British adaptation of the show is in the works for 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- A British version of the reality competition series, The Masked Singer, is set to air on ITV in 2020.

It is scheduled to air on eight consecutive nights. No judges or host have been announced yet.

"Not very often, a show comes along that seems to abandon all the rules.... and this is it. The Masked Singer is original, bold, funny and a proper guessing game, that we hope will have the nation hooked. We all loved it from the moment we saw it and are so excited to be bringing it to a U.K. audience," Siobhan Greene, ITV's head of commissioning, said in a statement.

Fox previously adapted the Korean show in which the audience and a panel of judges try to determine who costumed celebrities are by their voices.

Rapper T-Pain was crowned the first winner of the American version of the show in March.