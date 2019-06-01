Season 6 will be the last for 'Silicon Valley'

Actor Martin Starr attends the premiere of "Adventureland" in Los Angeles on March 16, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kumail Nanjiani attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actors Zach Woods (L) and Thomas Middleditch will appear in the sixth and final season of "Silicon Valley." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- HBO's tech comedy Silicon Valley will end with its sixth season.

"Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion," executive producers Mike Judge and Alec Berg said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there's only so much we can do to make the world a better place."

The show stars Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and Martin Starr. T.J. Miller left the ensemble before Season 5 started.

Variety said the final seven-episode season is expected to premiere later this year.

Nanjiani retweeted the cancellation news and jokingly asked, "Does anyone wanna buy two boats?"