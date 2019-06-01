Season 6 will be the last for 'Silicon Valley'

June 1 (UPI) -- HBO's tech comedy Silicon Valley will end with its sixth season.
"Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion," executive producers Mike Judge and Alec Berg said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
"We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there's only so much we can do to make the world a better place."
The show stars Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and Martin Starr. T.J. Miller left the ensemble before Season 5 started.
Variety said the final seven-episode season is expected to premiere later this year.
Nanjiani retweeted the cancellation news and jokingly asked, "Does anyone wanna buy two boats?"