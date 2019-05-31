May 31 (UPI) -- Yvie Oddly of Denver was crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11.

Oddly was named America's Next Drag Superstar on Thursday after facing off against Brooke Lynn Hytes in a lip sync battle set to Lady Gaga's "The Edge of Glory."

A'Keria C. Davenport and Silly Nutmeg Ganache also made it to the grand finale.

Oddly, in addition to be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar, also took home a $100,000 cash prize, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a crown and scepter from Fierce Drag Jewels.

John Hickenlooper, the former Gov. of Denver and current democratic candidate for president, congratulated Oddly on Twitter. "Denver's own! Congrats @OddlyYvie. We're proud of you," he said.

RuPaul recently said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that drag is a political statement.

"What we do in drag is more important today than ever before," he said. "The job of the drag queen, the shaman, the court jester is to help people understand that life is not to be taken seriously."