May 31 (UPI) -- Miranda Sings is giving fans a glimpse of her Netflix comedy special.

YouTube star and comedian Colleen Ballinger, who performs as her alter-ego Miranda Sings, shared a preview Friday for Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome.

"AAAAH! So excited to show you the trailer for my @netflix comedy special!!!" she wrote on Twitter.

The trailer shows a pregnant Ballinger take on pregnancy and Internet trolls as Miranda. Ballinger welcomed her first child, son Flynn Timothy, with husband Erik Stocklin in December.

"You know, pregnancy is the most beautiful thing in the whole world... for everyone who isn't pregnant," she says in the clip.

Ballinger came to fame on YouTube and played Miranda in the Netflix series Haters Back Off, which had a two-season run. She performs comedy, sings and dances during her stand-up comedy routines.

Miranda Sings Live... Your Welcome debuts June 4 on Netflix.