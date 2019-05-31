'Glow' Season 3 to premiere Aug. 9 on Netflix

May 31 (UPI) -- Glow will return for a third season in August.

The Netflix comedy series shared a premiere date, Aug. 9, and first look photos for the new season Friday on Twitter.

Glow stars Allison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young and Marc Maron. The first look photos show Ruth (Brie), Debbie (Gilpin) and the other wrestlers as they take on Las Vegas.

"#GLOW Vegas Style! Season 3 premieres August 9 - FIRST LOOK," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix announced the premiere date in a Las Vegas-themed video. The clip shows a slot machine featuring the characters that spins and ends on "AUG9."

Glow centers on fictional members of GLOW, or Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a women's professional wrestling circuit founded in the 1980s. Season 3 follows the women as they headline a show at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

"Things get more outrageous, if you can believe it," Gilpin teased in an interview with Collider this month. "It really feels like a completely different show, in a really amazing way."

"I will tease that there is a person who is on our show this season where, when I found out they were going to be on it, I thought that they were joking. And then, when I realized that they were serious, I sat down on the floor and sobbed," she said.