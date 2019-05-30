May 30 (UPI) -- Shailene Woodley says working with Meryl Streep was a "next level" experience.

The 27-year-old actress discussed Big Little Lies Season 2 and Streep, her new co-star, during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Woodley plays Jane Chapman on Big Little Lies, which returns June 9 on HBO. The new season features Streep as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Celeste Wright's (Nicole Kidman) late abusive husband, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard).

"Meryl's just so good. She's so good," Woodley said of Streep, a three-time Oscar winner. "It's like a masterclass in acting when you're working with her because you're trying to learn and be present at the same time."

"She's truly next level," she added.

Reese Witherspoon, who portrays Madeline Mackenzie, shared similar sentiments about Streep during Wednesday's episode of Ellen.

"The first day of the second season, I had to work with Meryl Streep," the actress said. "Which is so exciting but also completely terrifying. I think I barely got out words."

"I had to literally go into another room and go, 'Calm down. She's just a person. She's just a human being,'" she added. "She's just so amazing. And she's just so self-effacing and lovely and humble."

Big Little Lies also stars Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Adam Scott. Kidman performed a duet of "Your Song" with her husband, singer Keith Urban, Wednesday ahead of the Season 2 premiere.