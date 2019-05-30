MTV unveils first exclusively sexually fluid reality dating show cast in U.S.

May 30 (UPI) -- MTV unveiled the cast for the eighth season of its reality dating show Are You the One? Wednesday, exclusively featuring sexually fluid individuals.

The cable network touted the season of the long-running show as the first series in the United States to feature a cast entirely composed of individuals who are attracted to people regardless of their sexual identity.

Despite the unique cast, the network said the premise will be identical to previous seasons which saw 16 people travel to a scenic locale for 10 weeks in hopes of finding their "perfect match" and sharing a $1 million prize.

Host Terrence J is also set to return, but he will be joined by Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert with a special focus on working with the LGBTQ community.

Terrence is set to coach the participants on expressing their true feelings, while Dr. Frankie will help them identify poor choices and negative patterns in relationships.

Are You the One? Season 8 is set to premier on June 26 at 9 p.m. on MTV.