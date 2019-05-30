Jordyn Woods will be appearing on Season 2 of "Grown-ish" File Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Jordyn Woods is set to make her acting debut with a guest-starring role on the upcoming second season of Freeform's Grown-ish.

The official Twitter account for Grown-ish made the announcement on Wednesday alongside an on-set photo of Woods sharing a scene with other characters.

The reality television star and model will be seen on an episode that will air on July 24. Woods will be portraying a freshman student named Dee who is described as a sweet soul who is soft-spoken.

Grown-ish Season 2 is set to arrive on June 5. The series is a spinoff of ABC's Black-ish that follows the college adventures of Yara Shahidi's character Zoey Jonson. ABC has ordered a second spinoff titled Mixed-ish that will follow a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross' character Rainbow Johnson.

Woods is best known for appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians as the close friend of Kylie Jenner. Woods was recently involved in a cheating scandal with NBA star Tristan Thompson who was dating Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Woods said on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk that she did not sleep with Thompson and that he kissed her as she left his house following a party.