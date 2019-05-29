May 29 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns was paired up with R-Truth on Smackdown in order to take on Shane McMahon's new friends, Drew McIntyre and Elias.

McMahon announced that a Tag Team match between the two teams would happen after Truth inadvertently crashed the boss' Shane McMahon Appreciation Night ceremony.

Truth had entered the ring and interrupted a song Elias was singing about Shane as he quickly defended his 24/7 Championship against Drake Maverick. The 24/7 Championship is a title that is defended anywhere or anytime as long as a referee is present.

McMahon, Elias and McIntyre then attacked Truth and laid him out with a Drift Away followed by a Claymore Kick. Elias was then allowed to pin Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Truth was attacked a second time by Elias and McIntyre as he made his way to the ring to join forces with Reigns in the main event, further stacking the deck against the Big Dog.

Reigns, despite having a depleted partner and having to deal with McMahon who was lurking outside the ring, continued to fight on against his rivals. He was able to punch McMahon outside the ring and was able to take out McIntyre by dodging a Claymore Kick from The Scottish Psychopath.

Reigns then won the match after nailing Elias with a Spear for the three count. Reigns would deliver a second Spear to the guitar player in order to allow Truth to pin him a second time, making him the 24/7 Champion once again. Reigns faces off against McMahon at Super Showdown on June 7.

Also on Smackdown, Kevin Owens stated that it was not him who attacked New Day member Big E backstage last week which resulted in Big E becoming injured once again.

WWE Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston called Owens a liar and then faced off against his rival in a competitive match. Kingston won the bout after he evaded a Pop-up Powerbomb and hit Owens with the Trouble in Paradise for the three count.

Other moments from Smackdown included Heavy Machinery consisting of Otis and Tucker challenging Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan to a future title match; Mandy Rose defeating Carmella; and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Lacey Evans.