'Rocketman' star Taron Egerton says he loves Elton John on 'Kimmel'

May 29 (UPI) -- Taron Egerton discussed on Jimmy Kimmel Live the friendship he has with Elton John after portraying the music legend in Rocketman.

Egerton, on Tuesday, spoke about the advice John gave him about singing his songs in the film and how encouraging the singer was.

"Elton's very supportive. He's not always nice, but he's very supportive. He's the best," Egerton said while smiling before diving into the connection he has made with John.

"You know like I love him," Egerton said. "He wrote me a very beautiful note on the day of the Cannes premiere and he said 'We're cut from the same cloth and I hope I'm here for many years to come to be your touchstone.'"

Egerton also joked about how John will email him reviews of Rocketman despite the actor wanting to avoid them.

"Elton sends me them every day. Every day," he said. "It's the same title every time, 'And another one.'"

Rocketman, which follows the career of John and also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard, is set to arrive in theaters on Friday.