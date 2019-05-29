'Jeopardy!': James Holzhauer wins 30th game

May 29 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer won his 30th consecutive game Wednesday night, placing him $200,000 from the all-time winnings record.

Holzhauer won about $69,000 during Wednesday's show, increasing his total winnings throughout his 30-day run to $2,323,971. That leaves him $196,730 short of Ken Jennings' record $2,520,700 earned during his 74-day win streak.

If he maintains his average winning rate, Holzhauer is projected to break Jennings' earnings record on Monday.

The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas easily bested his opponents Lisa Clar, a freelance designer from Georgia, and Faizan Kothari, an investment banking analyst from New York, on Wednesday.

He ended the first round with a $5,200 lead over Kothari, which ballooned on the road to Final Jeopardy.

Entering the final round, which focused on 19th Century Novels, Holzhauer had earned $43,914, while Kothari had $9,200 and Clark trailed with $2,800.

Holzhauer bid $25,119 before receiving the Final Jeopardy clue, "The author of this tale dedicated the novel to British philosopher William Godwin, her father."

He correctly responded "What is Frankenstein," raising his total winnings to $69,033.