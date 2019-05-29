Arnold Schwarzenegger joins Stan Lee's 'Superhero Kindergarten'

Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) with Heather Milligan. The actor will voice a character in Stan Lee's last project, "Superhero Kindergarten." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to voice the lead character in animated children's series Superhero Kindergarten which is described as the late Stan Lee's last project.

Superhero Kindergarten will follow Arnold Armstrong (voiced by Schwarzenegger) who was one of Earth's greatest protectors named Captain Courage. Armstrong, after expending all his powers following a fight with the villainous Dr. Superior, becomes a kindergarten teacher in order to train a new generation of superheroes.

The series hails from Lee's POW! Entertainment, Genius Brands and Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions with Schwarzenegger also serving as co-executive producer. Fabian Nicieza is penning the script.

Lee, who died in November at the age of 95, is expected to make a cameo appearance in every episode of Superhero Kindergarten. The late comic book writer was known for helping to create Marvel's popular characters such as Spider-Man and Iron Man and appeared in a number of Marvel films.

"It is an honor and privilege to work with Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment on this new series and help carry on Stan's creative legacy by introducing this new group of superheroes to preschool children around the world," Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

"Not only does Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way. Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise and nutrition," he continued.

Lee's former business manager Keya Morgan was arrested recently on elder abuse allegations. He was charged with false imprisonment, theft and embezzlement connected to his dealings with Lee.