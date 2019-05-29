Alex Trebek arrives on the red carpet at the SNL 40th Anniversary Special on February 15, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has said in a new interview that some of his tumors have shrunk by 50 percent since he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek told People magazine, in an interview published on Wednesday, that he is responding well to chemotherapy and that doctors say he is near remission.

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek said. "The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory."

Trebek also stated that he still has several more rounds of chemotherapy to go through but is hopeful that he will reach full remission.

Trebek, 78, announced that he had cancer in March. The game show host said in April that he still plans on hosting the next season of Jeopardy!

Contestant James Holzhauer is currently dominating Jeopardy! , earning his 29th straight victory on Tuesday which brought his winnings up to $2,254,938.

Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, is close to reaching former champion Ken Jennings who previously won 74 consecutive games of Jeopardy! for a record $2,520,700.