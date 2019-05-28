May 28 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that the third and final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones will arrive on June 14 alongside a new teaser trailer.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features a mysterious man knocking on the door of Jessica Jones' (Krysten Ritter) apartment.

"Jessica Jones. You are a fraud. You're a cheater. No longer," the man says.

Netflix also released on Twitter photos from the final season which include new looks at characters Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Malcolm Ducasse (Eka Darville) and Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss).

"Jessica & Trish team up to take down a highly intelligent psychopath, but a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both," Netflix said about the final season.

- NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/Bw8KigANJz— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 28, 2019

Netflix canceled both Jessica Jones and The Punisher in February, ending the streaming services series of connected Marvel shows which also included Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders.

Ritter made headlines in February when she debuted a baby bump at the Oscars. The actress is expecting her first child.