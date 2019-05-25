Actor Glenn Howerton arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Patton Oswalt's sitcom "A.P. Bio" has been canceled after two seasons. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- NBC has declined to renew its sitcom A.P. Bio for a third season.

"I'm intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season. This has been my favorite project of my life and that's because of the amazing writers, cast and crew," showrunner Mike O'Brien tweeted.

"As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they're 4 of my favorites. Plus 22 others are on Hulu (for now) and http://nbc.com. Please check them out and tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job!" he added.

The show stars Glenn Howerton as a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher.

The cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II.