May 22 (UPI) -- Orange is the New Black Season 7 will premiere on Netflix in July.

Netflix announced Wednesday the comedy-drama series will return July 21 for a seventh and final season.

Orange is the New Black shared the premiere date and a promo video on its official Twitter. The clip shows the characters singing the Regina Spektor song "You've Got Time."

"#OrangeForever. The final season of #OITNB arrives July 26," the post reads.

Orange is the New Black stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Dascha Polanco, Jackie Cruz. The series was created by Jenji Kohan.

Spektor said she enjoyed recording the cover with the Orange is the New Black cast.

"So misty, so beautiful! Thank you for everything to the wonderful women and men of @OITNB- I loved singing along with you," the singer tweeted.

Orange is the New Black is based on the Piper Kerman book of the same name. The cast announced in an emotional video in October the series will end after Season 7.