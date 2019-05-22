Kathie Lee Gifford arrives on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Game of Thrones" star Kristian Nairn reprises his role as Hodor and teams up with Kathie Lee Gifford in a new sketch on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn starts a new morning talk show with Kathie Lee Gifford in a new skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Nairn reprises his role as Hodor in the skit, which aired Tuesday night. The actor was digitally placed into footage of Gifford from her time on Today.

Hodor finds himself taking part in a number of morning show segments and drinking wine with Gifford.

"Hodor," he responds as Gifford asks her new partner to describe himself in one word.

The comedy bit pays homage to Gifford's 11-year stint as co-host of Today's fourth hour with Hoda Kotb. Gifford exited the show in April and has said that she plans on pursuing her film career.

Game of Thrones came to an end on Sunday after eight seasons. Jimmy Kimmel Live released on Monday another skit that featured Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau moving in with Bob Saget and Dave Coulier of Full House fame.