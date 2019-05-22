May 22 (UPI) -- Camille Grammer regrets her remarks about Lisa Vanderpump's teeth.

The 50-year-old television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live her comments about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came across as "really mean."

"I regret what I said about Lisa's teeth but I was under the influence," she told host Andy Cohen. "It came across really mean and harsh, and I felt like [expletive] after I said it and I apologized."

Grammer said she keeps apologizing to Vanderpump but hasn't made much headway.

"I think I read something recently -- she's like, 'It's been touch and go.' I'm like, oh Lord. I only apologized 20 times, I guess there's a few more apologies on the way," she said.

Grammer, who is appearing as a friend in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, had criticized Vanderpump's teeth during the show's April 9 episode.

"Oh, God, before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone, I had such an issue with the gums!" she said. "Now, her teeth look great. At least you can stand her breath!"

Vanderpump responded to Grammer's remarks in an interview with TooFab this week.

"She was a great friend of mine, and then she starts saying weird things about my smile, my teeth, my gum line," the star said. "I've never had a gum problem in my life! Never had a tooth problem in my life."

Grammer was known for her outspoken comments during Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1. She told Cohen she doesn't regret expressing herself during the season.

"I don't regret it now. I'm having a good time this year," the star said.