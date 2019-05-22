May 22 (UPI) -- Abby Lee Miller is feeling "more than grateful" after being told she's cancer-free.

The 53-year-old television personality said in an interview with People published Wednesday she's recovering from Burkitt lymphoma and hopes to walk again in the future.

"The cancer is completely gone," she told the magazine. "I'm thankful. I was always grateful but I think I must say 'Thank you' a hundred times a day because I have to rely on strangers."

Miller has undergone months of physical therapy and is still working to regain mobility. She is focused on her future as she continues to recover.

"I pushed through because I feel like I have more to do," the star said. "I want to be an executive producer. I have three other shows and a cartoon that I've created. I want to do what I really do -- create."

"I have goals. I have dreams and I want to see them come to fruition," she added. "I want to retire and want to be able to live out my days financially secure. That's what everyone wants."

Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018 after undergoing emergency spine surgery. She reflected on her experience in an interview with Good Morning America, saying she feels "tough."

"I've always been a fighter," the star said. "I've had to just come back tougher and come back stronger and come back better."

Miller will return in Dance Moms Season 8, which premieres June 4 on Lifetime.