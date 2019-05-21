Comedian James Corden arrive on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" fame takes a selfie with fans before the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2018. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Actress Millie Bobby has been booked as a guest on "The Late Late Show," which is taping in London next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- British comedian James Corden will once again tape in London several episodes of his Los Angeles-based chat program The Late Late Show, CBS announced Tuesday.

Corden has already booked as guests Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Lily James, James McAvoy, Ian McKellen, Simon Pegg, Sophie Turner, David Blaine, Little Mix and Mumford & Sons, the network said in a press release.

The episodes will be taped June 17-20.

Corden has hosted the late-night series since 2015. This will be the third time he brings the show home for a week.