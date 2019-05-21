May 21 (UPI) -- British comedian James Corden will once again tape in London several episodes of his Los Angeles-based chat program The Late Late Show, CBS announced Tuesday.
Corden has already booked as guests Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Lily James, James McAvoy, Ian McKellen, Simon Pegg, Sophie Turner, David Blaine, Little Mix and Mumford & Sons, the network said in a press release.
The episodes will be taped June 17-20.
Corden has hosted the late-night series since 2015. This will be the third time he brings the show home for a week.