Crawleys prepare for royal visit in 'Downton Abbey' movie trailer

Actor Michelle Dockery attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes stands in the press room at the 43rd International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 23, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The first trailer for the new "Downton Abbey" movie was released on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Focus Features released a 2 1/2-minute trailer Tuesday for its upcoming Downton Abbey movie.

Set in 1927 in the English countryside, the preview showed members of the wealthy Crawley family and their loyal servants bustling about their titular estate and preparing for a royal visit from Britain's King George V.

The followup to the iconic TV show, which was announced last summer, is set for theatrical release on Sept. 20.

Returning from the series for the film are Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle, Lesley Nicol, Tom Cullen, Kevin Doyle, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera and Joanne Froggatt.

The Emmy-winning costume drama took place between 1912 and 1926. It ended its six- season run in 2016.