'Black Mirror' teases three new stories in Season 5 trailers

May 21 (UPI) -- Black Mirror is giving fans a fresh glimpse of Season 5.

The Netflix series released previews of the season Tuesday after announcing it will feature three new episodes.

Season 5 consists of "Striking Vipers" starring Anthony Mackie and Nicole Beharie, "Smithereens" with Andrew Scott and Damson Idris, and "Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too" featuring Miley Cyrus and Angourie Rice. The seasons debuts June 5 on Netflix.

"Striking Vipers" shows a husband and wife (Mackie and Beharie) ostensibly trying for a second baby with the help of a fertility app. Mackie grows distant as he loses himself in an alternate reality.

"Smithereens" centers on Scott's character, an Uber or Lyft-like driver guided by a meditation app. The driver takes a passenger (Idris) hostage after learning he's traveling to Smithereen and the story goes viral.

"Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too" stars Cyrus as Ashley, a famous performer who voices an Alexa-like doll called Ashley Too. Her message speaks to a young girl (Rice), who appears to free her by disconnecting her.

Season 5 is the first season to premiere since the interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The anthology series hails from writer and producer Charlie Brooker.