'Westworld' Season 3 to arrive in 2020, Aaron Paul stars in trailer

May 20 (UPI) -- HBO has released the first trailer for Westworld Season 3 that features new star Aaron Paul.

The clip, released on Sunday before the series finale of Game of Thrones, introduces audiences to Paul's new character.

Paul is featured living out his days inside a futuristic city where he takes part in some criminal activity.

The trailer ends with Paul coming across Evan Rachel Wood's character Dolores who appears to be struggling and needs some help.

Westworld Season 3 is set to arrive on HBO in 2020. Paul joined the sci-fi drama as a series regular in September. The actor is best known for his role as Jesse Pinkman on AMC's Breaking Bad. Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden also star on Westworld as part of the ensemble cast.