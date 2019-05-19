Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke reflect on 'Game of Thrones' as series winds down

Actor Liam Cunningham arrives on the red carpet at the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones" on April 3 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Emilia Clarke arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala on April 23 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sophie Turner's HBO show "Game of Thrones" ends Sunday after eight seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Several stars of Game of Thrones took to social media this weekend to mark the end of their beloved medieval fantasy drama.

The show's eighth and final season is to wrap up on HBO Sunday night.

"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is," Sophie Turner wrote to her character on Instagram, alongside a cast photo.

"I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on... at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me."

Emilia Clarke also shared an image of the series' ensemble on Instagram.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," Clarke wrote.

"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being."

Liam Cunningham who played Ser Davos tweeted: "Almost there. It's been utterly extraordinary. Thank you all."