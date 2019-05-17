The stars of "The Big Bang Theory," left to right, Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar. The cast appeared on "The Late Show" following the series finale. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- The cast of The Big Bang Theory reunited on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the series finale, which aired Thursday night, of their long-running sitcom.

Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) and Mayim Bialik (Amy) sat down with Colbert on Thursday and praised the show's writers for leaving their characters in a good place.

"Thought the writers did an incredible job," Galecki said before Nayyar joked about what he thought might happen to Raj.

"I was worried one of us was going to be killed off in the finale," Nayyar said. "Being the Indian guy I was really happy I made it."

Cuoco and Parsons also gave props to the writing team. "We had a lot of anxieties about how this was going to go," she said. "There is a lot of pressure on how to end this. Fans wanted to know what was going to happen and so it was tough and I think they did it brilliantly."

Colbert also asked the cast a series of questions that was anonymously sent by the stars themselves including a question about who has had sex inside of their dressing room.

"You must have," Cuoco said to Galecki before he raised his hand. "And that did not include me," she added in reference to their previous, off-screen relationship.

The Big Bang Theory ended on Thursday after 12 seasons.