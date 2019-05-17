Steve Kroft will appear in his final "60 Minutes" segment Sunday. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Steve Kroft is retiring from the show.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Friday the 73-year-old broadcast journalist will appear in his final segment of the CBS newsmagazine Sunday.

Kroft will announce his plan to step down at the end of Sunday's episode, the show's 51st season finale. He has served as a correspondent on 60 Minutes for 30 seasons and will end as the longest-tenured correspondent.

Variety said Kroft's final investigative report examines bank fraud and a money laundering scheme. CBS is expected to air a tribute to the journalist in September.

"From the moment Steve Kroft arrived at CBS News in 1980, he has been shot out of a cannon and wherever he landed his stories broke news, had depth, and a strong sense of humanity," CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said.

"From Central America to a tour of duty in London, and back to New York, his destiny was clear -- Kroft's investigative instincts and ability to unravel the most complex stories made him a perfect fit for the 60 Minutes team," she lauded.

Kroft's memorable moments include a 1992 sit-down with Bill and Hilary Clinton amid the Gennifer Flowers scandal and a 2008 interview with President-elect Barack Obama that drew 25 million viewers.

News of Kroft's departure comes follows big changes at CBS News. Norah O'Donnell will leave CBS This Morning to host CBS Evening News, while Bill Owens replaced longtime 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager in September.