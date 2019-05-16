'Survivor': 'Boston Rob' Mariano, Sandra Diaz-Twine to return as mentors

May 16 (UPI) -- "Boston Rob" Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine will return to Survivor as mentors in the new season.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Wednesday the former Survivor winners will coach contestants in Season 39, Island of the Idols, which premieres in the fall.

Mariano competed in Seasons 4 (Marquesas), 8 (All-Stars), and 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), and was victorious in Season 22 (Redemption Island). Diaz-Twine won Season 7 (Pearl Islands) and 20 (Heroes vs. Villains), and also appeared in Season 34 (Game Changers).

"I only came because Rob was coming," Diaz-Twine said of her return to the series.

"I always said I wouldn't come back to Survivor unless it was some kind of unique experience that made sense," Mariano added. "When [host] Jeff [Probst] pitched us the idea of us coming back as coaches or mentors, it rang true. I said, 'Why not?'"

Entertainment Weekly said Mariano and Diaz-Twine will answer questions and offer the 20 new contestants assistance on topics including strategy and shelter building.

"The basic idea is they run a Survivor boot camp. They teach aspects of the game and then give players a chance to test what they've learned," Probst explained.

Survivor released a teaser for Island of the Idols following the Season 38 (Edge of Extinction) finale Wednesday. Chris Underwood was named the Sole Survivor over Gavin Whitson and Julie Rosenberg.