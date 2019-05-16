May 16 (UPI) -- Kathryn Dennis says Hunter Price and Thomas Ravenel meeting was an "extremely awkward" experience.

The 26-year-old television personality recounted the moment between Price, her boyfriend of five months, and Ravenel, her ex-partner and former Southern Charm co-star, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Dennis, who is parent to 5-year-old daughter Kensie and 3-year-old son Saint with Ravenel, said Ravenel pretended to not know who Price is.

"It was extremely awkward. Thomas knows very much who he is and he walked up to him and said, 'Who are you? Oh, nice to meet you.' And that was it," Dennis said.

"It was at Kensie's birthday party, and that was that," she added.

Dennis has been dating Price, a country music singer who competed in America's Got Talent Season 13, since January. She said fans shouldn't expect wedding bells in the near future.

"Everything's great between us but there are no bells ringing anytime soon for me," the star said.

Dennis and Ravenel split in April 2016 after several years of on-again, off-again dating. Ravenel was fired from Southern Charm in September after being charged with assault and battery.

The Southern Charm Season premiere, which aired Wednesday, addressed Ravenel's arrest. Dennis said during the episode she found out about Ravenel's arrest in the news, rather than from Ravenel.

"He didn't even call me," she said on the show. "You would think, he's the dad, I'm the mom, 'I just want to let you know I was arrested this morning, but the kids are fine.'"