May 15 (UPI) -- Details about several new 2019-20 shows -- including comedies starring Walton Goggins and Patricia Heaton -- were unveiled at CBS' Upfront Presentation in New York on Wednesday.

Sons of Anarchy and The Shield alum Goggins will play a widower and the father of two adolescent daughters who is starting to date again. The series will co-star Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss.

Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle star Heaton will play a retired teacher who divorces her husband and goes back to school to become a doctor. The ensemble will also include Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees.

The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie actress Edie Falco will play the first female police chief in Los Angeles in the drama Tommy. The show will also feature Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, David Fierro and Russell G. Jones.

The network announced last week that it had renewed its shows Bull, Madam Secretary, SEAL Team, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and S.W.A.T.

Other shows set to return for additional seasons are Young Sheldon, Mom, Criminal Minds, its three NCIS shows, Blue Bloods, God Friended Me, The Neighborhood and Magnum P.I.