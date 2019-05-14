WWE Raw: Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn battle

May 14 (UPI) -- Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn went to war around the entire O2 arena in London on Raw as the pair battled each other in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The main event was made by Shane McMahon on Monday as a way to reward Zayn for how Strowman threw him into a dumpster last week.

Zayn demanded that he face Strowman and that he could take the Monster Among Men's place in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on Sunday if he won. Strowman agreed to the terms.

The match was a brutal contest with Zayn attempting to run away from Strowman all throughout the O2's concourse and backstage area. Zayn was not alone, however, as he received help from both Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre.

Key moments included Corbin slamming Strowman through a merchandise table and McIntyre sending the giant's face into a steel chair. The bout eventually moved to the entrance ramp where Corbin and McIntyre worked together to send Strowman through a ladder.

McIntyre ended things with a Claymore before a depleted Zayn was able to pin Strowman for the three count. The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match now includes Zayn, McIntyre, Corbin, Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, Ricochet, Ali, Andrade and Randy Orton. Corbin, after the match, threw Zayn back out to the entrance way where Strowman proceeded to slam him through the announcer's table.

Also on Raw, Becky Lynch had a double contract signing for her pair of matches at Money in the Bank against Lacey Evans for the Raw Women's Championship and Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

Lynch, who holds both titles, guaranteed victory in both bouts and said that the pressure was on both Evans and Flair. Lynch was then attacked by both women as talks broke down, resulting in Flair and Evans teaming up to PowerBomb Lynch through the contract signing table.

Other moments from Raw included Roman Reigns and The Miz teaming up to take on Bobby Lashley and Elias in a match that ended in a disqualification and brawl with McMahon; Mojo Rawley defeating Apollo Crews; Corbin defeating Ricochet; Nikki Cross defeating Natalya, Naomi and Dana Brooke in a Fatal 4-Way match; Rey Mysterio defeating Cesaro; and Bray Wyatt presenting the latest episode of his demented children's show, Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt discussed how he was ready to reveal to the world what he has really been working on during his time away. Wyatt promised that this time, he can control the darkness inside of his head as creepy footage of himself wearing a clown-like mask began playing.