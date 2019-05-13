'What/If': Renee Zellweger demands sacrifice in Netflix trailer

Blake Jenner attends the American Music Awards on November 20, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Renee Zellweger plays mysterious investment guru Anne Montgomery in the Netflix series "What/If." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving fans a new glimpse of Renee Zellweger in What/If.

The streaming company released a new trailer Monday featuring the 50-year-old actress as mysterious investment guru Anne Montgomery.

The preview shows Anne present a young couple (Jane Levy and Blake Jenner) with hard choices in their quest to get ahead. Anne tells the pair their greatest desires require sacrifice.

"You must be willing to make the hard choices, do the unpleasant things, risk your most valuable assets. Because nothing worthwhile is never achieved without sacrifice," Anne says.

Netflix also released a first look photo of Zellweger and Gabriel Mann, who plays Gage Scott. The picture shows the pair smiling at each other during a fencing match.

"#Revenge alum @Gabriel_Mann reunites with creator Mike Kelley on @what_If -- FIRST LOOK," the post reads.

What/If is a thriller anthology series created by Revenge creator Mike Kelley. Netflix released a teaser trailer in April, describing the show as "a dark and twisty new series."