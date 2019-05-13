'Veep' cast bids farewell: 'This has been the ride of a lifetime'

Cast and crew of "Veep," winners of the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, appear backstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Julia Louis-Dreyfus commented on her years starring on "Veep" after the final episode aired Sunday alongside other series stars such as Tony Hale. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The stars of HBO's Veep including Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale, bid farewell to the series on social media following the airing of its final episode.

Veep, a political comedy, follows the career of Selina Meyer (Louis-Dreyfus) who serves as both the Vice President and later President of the United States.

The seventh and final season which concluded on Sunday, featured Meyer running for president once again.

"Nothing but gratitude and love for these fine @veephbo folks - pictured here and also not. This has been the ride of a lifetime. Thank you @hbo for the support and support and support," Louis-Dreyfus said on Instagram alongside photos of herself and the cast.

"For 8 years, I've had the gift of working with these wonderful folks. Not only am I so grateful for this job but even more grateful to have worked with people who are kind and giving. Cuz that's the stuff that matters. Thank u all who watched and allowed us to keep doing it!" Hale, who portrays Gary Walsh, said on Twitter alongside a cast photo.

"Thank you, @VeepHBO - and all of the several hundreds of people who made it a show - for changing my life. #veepfinale," Anna Chlumsky, who portrays Amy Brookheimer, said on Twitter.

"7 seasons over 8 years. This has been the job of my dreams. Thank you all who have watched our despicable band of bozos from the very beginning. With much love, that's a wrap..@VeppHBO #Veep," Reid Scott, who portrays Dan Egan said on Twitter.

"Thank you to @Aiannucci for your creation. Thank you to @OfficialJLD for being a peerless leader of our show, and thank you to @DavidHMandel for shepherding us through to the end. It has been a joy, top to bottom, and has changed my life," Timothy Simons, who portrays Jonah Ryan said on Twitter, thanking series creator Armando Iannucci, Louis-Dreyfus and executive producer David Mandel.

"Tonight was the last Veep. I just want to say that it's been a tremendous joy to get to be a part of something as wonderful as this. It's changed my life and I will miss everyone and every single thing about it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. #Veep," Sam Richardson who portrays Richard Splett said on Twitter.

"Veep ends tonight. For the past 3 seasons, I have had the privilege of working with its phenomenal cast, writers and crew. I have loved every second. Thank you @OfficialJLD & @DavidHMandel for giving me the honor of being a part of this world. I will miss it always," Clea DuVall, who portrays Marjorie Palmiotti, said on Twitter, thanking Louis-Dreyfus and Mandel.