May 13 (UPI) -- USA Network has announced plans to reboot reality competition series The Biggest Loser and will premiere a new season in 2020.

The new, 10-episode Biggest Loser will feature a new team of experts as they help men and women lose weight and improve their overall well being while competing against each other.

The experts will include a trainer, chef and a life coach that will be announced at a later date.

"We're re-imagining The Biggest Loser for today's audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise's competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments," president, entertainment networks USA Network and SYFY Chris McCumber said in a statement.

The Biggest Loser will be the latest reality series on USA alongside Chrisley Knows Best, its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, WWE's Miz & Mrs. and Temptation Island.

The Biggest Loser ran for 17 seasons on NBC starting in 2004. The series featured trainer Jillian Michaels, trainer Bob Harper and host Alison Sweeney.