May 13 (UPI) -- Married at First Sight alum Jaclyn Schwartzberg is engaged to be married.

The 31-year-old television personality took to Instagram Saturday after getting engaged to her boyfriend, Dane, during a vacation in Italy.

Schwartzberg shared a slideshow of photos from the trip, including two pictures that showed her engagement ring.

"Yes yes yes, thank you for asking. Italy was one memorable trip," Schwartzberg captioned the post. "I sincerely thank you for all of your love and messages, means so much."

"Im more emotional in a good way these days. I have always just wanted to feel this loved by someone. You were worth the 30 now 31 ;) years to find it," she told her beau.

Former Married at First Sight psychologist Jessica Griffin and Season 5 star Ashley Petta were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"A HUGE congratulations to you, my dear!!! You so, so, so deserve that kind of love and I'm thrilled you finally have it xoxo," Griffin, who got engaged to Season 6 star Jon Francetic in April, wrote.

"Congrats so happy for you!" Petta added.

Schwartzberg and Dane went public with their relationship in November following Schwartzberg's divorce from her Season 6 co-star Ryan Buckley. Schwartzberg and Buckley split in June after 10 months of marriage.

Married at First Sight will premiere its ninth season on FYI in June. The series follows couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet.