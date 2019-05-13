Marysol Patton and her family issued a statement after her mother, Elsa Patton, died at age 84. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Elsa Patton, who came to fame on The Real Housewives of Miami, has died at age 84.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel confirmed Monday the television personality, known as Mama Elsa, died over the weekend.

"Our beloved Elsa Patton passed away over the weekend after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family and close friends," the family said in a statement.

Patton is the mother of Marysol Patton, who starred in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Patton became a fan favorite on the show and later starred on her own web series, "Havana Elsa."

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen paid tribute to Patton during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"Throughout the history of the Real Housewives, we have met many friends and relatives of the wives but rarely has someone's spirit, humor and wisdom made such an indelible impression as Elsa's did," Cohen said.

Patton is survived by Marysol, son Thomas Anthony Jones, daughter-in-law Svetlana and grandson Hunter. The family plans to have a private memorial service in Miami.

"The family is so very grateful to the many fans and friends who have continued to ask for her and offer their prayers and best wishes," the family said. "In lieu of tears, the family asks you to raise a good champagne in honor of Elsa's memory."