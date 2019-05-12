Scott Foley announces 'Whiskey Cavalier' cancellation with Instagram video

Actor Scott Foley said his show "Whiskey Cavalier" has been canceled after one season. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Scott Foley announced on Instagram Sunday that his ABC action-drama Whiskey Cavalier has been canceled after one season.

"We are so sad, but Whiskey Cavalier will not be coming back to ABC next season. It was a tough call for the network," Foley said in the post.

"Ultimately, they decided not to go with us. We wish them the best. I want to thank my cast and my crew for being amazing to work with. ... On to the next. Thank you guys. For those who watched, thanks for watching."

Deadline.com said the show's producers are trying to find another television or streaming home for the show -- which co-starred The Walking Dead icon Lauren Cohan.