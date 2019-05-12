Melissa McCarthy to host 'Little Big Shots'

Media personality Steve Harvey speaks to the press after a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on January 13, 2017. Pool Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones /UPI | License Photo

Actress Melissa McCarthy has signed on to host Season 4 of NBC's "Little Big Shots." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters star Melissa McCarthy has signed on to host the children's talent show, Little Big Shots, NBC said Sunday.

Fresh episodes of the program are scheduled to air on Sunday nights after football season ends this winter.

Comedian Steve Harvey hosted the first three seasons of the series.

Variety said Harvey's exit follows the cancellation of his talk show, Steve, which was syndicated by NBCUniversal.

"Melissa's just an incredible performer and incredible comedian," Paul Telegdy, co-chairman of entertainment for NBC, said of McCarthy's replacement of Harvey. "She will bring a completely fresh perspective to it."