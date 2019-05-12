'Killing Eve' wins big at BAFTA TV Awards

Actor Ben Whishaw attends the 20th annual InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Killing Eve was named Best Drama and its stars Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw were voted Best Lead and Supporting Actress respectively at the BAFTA TV Awards in London on Sunday.

The action dramedy about MI6 agents hunting down an international assassin also picked up the prizes for Original Music and Sound: Fiction.

Patrick Melrose was deemed Best Miniseries and its star Benedict Cumberbatch was elected Best Lead Actor. The program also earned the Best Writing: Drama honor.

Stephen Frears took home the statuette for Best Director for helming A Very English Scandal, which also picked up the prizes for Best Costumes and Best Supporting Actor for Ben Whishaw.

Sally4Ever earned the Best Scripted Comedy accolade. Jessica Hynes scored the Best Actress in a Comedy award for There She Goes and the Best Actor in a Comedy prize went to Steve Pemberton for Inside No. 9.