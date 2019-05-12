Fox renews 'Orville,' cancels 'Proven Innocent'

May 12 (UPI) -- Fox renewed Seth MacFarlane's space comedy The Orville for a third season.
Variety reported the show will return for the 2019-20 broadcast season. It stars MacFarlane, who created the series, as well as Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes.
The legal drama Proven Innocent will not be back for a second season on the network, however, TVLine.com said.
The cast of the short-lived series included Rachelle Lefevre, Kelsey Grammer, Nikki M. James and Russell Hornsby.
Fox previously renewed Last Man Standing and Empire, and axed Star, The Cool Kids, Lethal Weapon, The Gifted and The Passage.