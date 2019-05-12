Fox renews 'Orville,' cancels 'Proven Innocent'

Actress Rachelle Lefevre warms up for the first of three runs in the Celebrity Challenge Ski Race in Whistler, British Columbia, December 1, 2012. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Actor Kelsey Grammer attends the premiere of "Like Father" in Los Angeles on July 31, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Seth MacFarlane is returning for a third season of the Fox space comedy, "The Orville." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Fox renewed Seth MacFarlane's space comedy The Orville for a third season.

Variety reported the show will return for the 2019-20 broadcast season. It stars MacFarlane, who created the series, as well as Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes.

The legal drama Proven Innocent will not be back for a second season on the network, however, TVLine.com said.

The cast of the short-lived series included Rachelle Lefevre, Kelsey Grammer, Nikki M. James and Russell Hornsby.

Fox previously renewed Last Man Standing and Empire, and axed Star, The Cool Kids, Lethal Weapon, The Gifted and The Passage.